|
|
Barbara Zayas, 85, formerly of Hazleton and Freeland and a guest at Mountain City Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, passed away Wednesday evening at that facility.
She was born in Utuado, Puerto Rico, daughter of the late Antanasio Maldonado Gutierrez and Barbara Ortiz Velez.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Domingo Zayas; and siblings.
She is survived by her children, Jose Maldonado; Nilda Velasquez; Ismael Bermudz; and Israel Bermudz; a few brothers and sisters; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, and being held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 5, 2020