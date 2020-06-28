|
Barry J. Kraynack, MD, 73, of Drums, and formerly of Monroeville, passed away peacefully at home Friday holding his wife's hand on their 49th wedding anniversary.
He was born on Feb. 9, 1947 in Braddock, the first son of the late Joseph and Edna Kraynack and husband of Linda McKelvey Kraynack of Edgewood. Barry attended St. Vincent College and remained involved with the Benedictine community throughout his life. He attended University of Pittsburgh Medical School and completed an internship at Washington University, St. Louis, Mo. Following a Residency at Harvard University Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Mass., he served at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Hospital for two years, and then worked as an anesthesiologist both locally and nationally for 40 years.
Barry is the beloved father of his olive plants, Jennifer Kraynack, Providence, R.I.; Bryan (Bethany) Kraynack, PhD., San Diego, Calif.; Jeremy Kraynack, Greensboro, N.C.; and Michelle (David) Faux, Stow, Mass. Barry is the grandfather of Avery and Emerson Kraynack, and Greyson and Silas Faux.
Barry is survived by his siblings, Bruce Kraynack, Mary Ellen Orr and James Kraynack.
Family and friends will be received in St. Vincent Basilica Wednesday. Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home Inc., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Little Sisters of the Poor at www.littlesistersofthepoorphiladelphia.org; at https://donate.mercyhome.org; or Light of Life Rescue Mission https://give.lightoflife.org.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 28, 2020