Barry Robert Pape, 78, of Sand Springs, Drums, passed away Sunday morning at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit, Wilkes-Barre, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Queens, N.Y., on Dec. 31, 1940, he was the son of the late Henry and Catherine (Connor) Pape and spent the past 11 years in Sand Springs after moving from Bethpage, Long Island, N.Y.
Barry was a retired vice president for Schoenberg Salt Company. He was a member of St. Jude's Roman Catholic Church, Mountain Top. He enjoyed golf, camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by a sister, Patricia Devlin.
Surviving are his wife, the former Catherine DiSanti, to whom he was married on Oct. 31, 1965, in Valley Stream, N.Y.; a son, Barry Pape Jr., Long Pond; a daughter, Jennifer Pape, Newport, R.I.; and two granddaughters, Nicole Pape, Long Pond; and Danielle Pape, Doylestown.
His funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the service Wednesday.
Condolences can be entered and more information is available at www. harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 27, 2019