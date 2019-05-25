Services Frank J Bonin Funeral Home Inc 542-544 N Wyoming St Hazleton , PA 18201 (570) 454-3341 Basil P. Gramata

Obituary Condolences Basil P. Gramata, 86, of McAdoo died Wednesday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.



Born in Audenried, he was the son of the late Dimitri and Paraska (Andrejcko) Gramata.



He was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, McAdoo, where he was a founding member of the Holy Name Society and served as a catechism teacher. He was also a member of St. Mary's B.C. Church, Sheppton, and supported Holy Ghost B.C. Church, McKees Rocks, on its internet ministry site.



Basil was a past president of the McAdoo Lions Club.



Prior to retiring, he was employed by Prudential Insurance Co. as an insurance agent and eventually working his way into a management position.



He was preceded in death by a grandson, Aaron Leshko; a daughter, Susan Cusatis; brothers and a sister, John, Stephen, Michael, Joseph and Mary Gramata.



He is survived by his wife of 58 years, the former Eleanor Baran; children, Paula Donohue and her husband, Thomas, Flemington, N.J.; George Gramata and his companion, Jeannie Marinock; and Mary Beth Leshko and her husband, Robert, McAdoo; five grandchildren, David and Sarah Cusatis, Emily and Kate Donohue and Robert Leshko; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton, followed by Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Michael's B.C. Church, McAdoo.



Interment will be held in the parish cemetery.



Friends and relatives may call Monday from 5 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Basil's memory to Holy Ghost B.C. Church Internet Ministry, 225 Oliva St., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.

Published in Standard-Speaker on May 25, 2019