Beatrice G. Manganelli

Beatrice G. Manganelli Obituary

Beatrice G. Manganelli, 85, of Hazleton passed away early Monday morning at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp.

Born in West Penn Twp., she was the daughter of the late George and Elizabeth Miller.

Beatrice had been employed as a waitress at several restaurants in the Hazleton area.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her first husband, John Long; her second husband, James Manganelli Sr.; a brother, Ted Miller; and sisters, Rosemary Renninger and Anna Miller.

Surviving are sons, Robert Long, Hazleton; James Manganelli Jr., West Virginia; a brother, Donald Miller, Tamaqua; a sister, Marion Gerber, Hazleton; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services Thursday at 11 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.


