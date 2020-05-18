|
Bentley Matthew Shafer, infant son of Greg Shafer and Shantell Navar of Drums, passed away Thursday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest..
Born in Allentown on May 9, he was a strong little boy and put up a very good fight. Mommy and daddy will never forget you. You'll forever live through us. I know our family will take very good care of you until mommy and daddy see you again. There isn't words strong enough to express the love we have for you.
You will always be the ultimate inspiration for our entire lives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandfather, William Shafer, Sr.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his siblings, Trinity Palermo and Karter Shafer, at home; paternal grandmother, Alison Shafer, Drums; paternal grandfather, William Shafer, Drums; paternal great-grandmothers, Donna Felter and husband Don, Tunkhannock; and Charlotte Shafer, Nuremberg; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
His services will be held privately at the convenience of the family once restrictions are lifted.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family.
Memorial donations in Bentley's memory may be made to March of Dimes, March of Dimes Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126 or at www.marchofdimes.org.
Condolences can be entered and information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 18, 2020