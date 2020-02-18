|
Bernadine I. Buyarski, 81, of Hazle Twp. passed away Saturday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born in Hazleton, the daughter of the late Michael and Verna Palo Kapuschinsky, and resided in the area all of her life.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed by the Burcilla Corp. in both Valmont and Humboldt industrial parks as a packer in the needlecraft industry.
Bernadine was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, where she was very active in all of the church activities.
She enjoyed spending her time with her children and grandchildren, planting flowers year after year around her house and loved sitting on her porch, greeting and talking to her neighbors and anyone who passed by.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were three brothers, Daniel, John Gerald and Robert Kapuschinsky.
Surviving are her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" Buyarski, to whom she had been married for the past 60 years; her beloved sons, Robert Buyarski Jr. and his wife, Rachalle, Pardeesville; David Buyarski and his wife, Wendy, Dallas; Edward Buyarski and his companion, Janine, Hazleton; James Buyarski, Hazle Twp.; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a brother, Lawrence Kapuschinsky and his wife, Michelle, Hazleton. Many nieces and nephews survive.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the church Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service.
The family requests that memorial donations in her name be made to the former Transfiguration School Project, c/o 213 W. Green St., West Hazleton, PA 18202.
Hilary J. Bonin Funeral Home, 99 W. Green St., West Hazleton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 18, 2020