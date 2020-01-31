Home

Bertram G. "The Bus Driver" Torstrup

Bertram G. "The Bus Driver" Torstrup Obituary
Bertram G. "The Bus Driver" Torstrup, 87½, of Freeland, and formerly of Selinsgrove, passed away early Thursday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Bertram C. and Lillian L. Bersch Torstrup.

He was a member of the Lutheran faith in Freeland and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010.

Bert was a graduate of Alexander Hamilton High School in Brooklyn and was an honorably discharged U.S. Army military policeman who served during the Korean War from 1953 to 1954.

Before retiring, he and his wife ran the Cottage Hotel in Freeland for over 15 years and was a 35-year veteran driver for Greyhound Bus Lines and other companies until 2002.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Evelyn Barnewold, in November 1998; and siblings, John and Warren.

Surviving are children, Rosemarie McKinley and her husband, Gregory, Freeland; Debra Nahay, DVM, and her husband, Andrew, Haddock; and Christopher Torstrup and his wife, Lori, Freeland; grandchildren; Meghan and James McKinley; Steven, Nicholas and Ashley Nahay; Ariel, Ivy and Bryce Torstrup; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Feb. 8 from 9 to 10 a.m. at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland. The Rev. Michael Kloton will celebrate services at the funeral home, along with members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars according military orders.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the YMCA, P.O. Box 6, Freeland, PA 18224.

"Bert took his last Greyhound out of town."

Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 31, 2020
