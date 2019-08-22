|
Bette Dodson, 100, Selinsgrove centenarian, passed away peacefully Saturday surrounded by family at the Manor of Penn Village.
A world traveler, Mrs. Dodson was born on July 21, 1919, in Tamaqua, Raised in the coal region of Pennsylvania, she graduated from West Hazleton High School in 1937.
After marrying David A. Dodson of Hazle Twp. in 1940, she continued to live in West Hazleton until 1958. The family moved to Conyngham, and then Selinsgrove, where, along with her husband, David A Dodson, they owned and operated Dodson Enterprises, a Tupperware distributorship.
She was also very active in the community and her church. She had been an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star, White Shrine, Auxilaries at Susquehanna University, and Sunbury Community Hospital.
She donated her time to the Penn Lutheran Home (now the Manor of Penn Village) for almost 20 years.
A member of Wesley Methodist Church since 1972, she had been a member of the choir served on the administrative board, board of trustees, and various other committees, receiving the Wesley Award in 1990.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Bessie and James Morton; her husband, David A. Dodson, and a grandson, Michael Wagner, in 1999.
She is survived by her three children, Donna E. Wagner, Gainesville, Va.; Linda D. Davis, Lexington, Ky., and David C. Dodson, Selinsgrove; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
Friends and family will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wesley U.M. Church, 306 Rhoads Ave., Selinsgrove.
Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wesley U.M. Church or the Selinsgrove Senior Center.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 22, 2019