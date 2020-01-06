Home

Betty Ann Hynds

Betty Ann Hynds Obituary
Betty Ann Hynds, 89, of Beaver Meadows and formerly Hazleton, died Dec. 30 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She was born in Ringoes, N.J., a daughter of the late Leon and Margaret Brady.

Betty grew up in Ringoes and Lambertville, N.J., where she graduated high school as class valedictorian. Later in life she was a resident of Hazleton and Beaver Meadows.

She was employed throughout her life and last worked at The Downs Restaurant and Casino as a kitchen manager. She was the restaurant's oldest and most reliable employee. Betty loved animals and cooking. She was active as PTA president while her children were attending high school.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, George A. Frank; and her second husband, Arthur E. Hynds.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret A. Frank; and son, Lawrence A. Frank, both of New Jersey; two grandchildren, Necole Spinazzola and Deena Frank, New Jersey; five great-grandchildren; a half-brother and half-sister; and her longtime friend, Audrey Mayer, Florida.

Our mom and friend will be missed. Condolences may be sent to Betty A. Hynds, c/o Margaret Frank, P.O. Box 359, Beaver Meadows, PA 18216.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory to Linda Ann's Greyhound Rescue, 1491 N. 40th St., Allentown, PA 18104, would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 6, 2020
