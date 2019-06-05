Betty Anne Kiddish

Obituary Condolences Betty Anne Kiddish, 69, of Freeland, passed away Monday in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucille Albright O'Donnell.



She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, Freeland.



Before retiring, she was a dental assistant for Dr. Joseph DellaCroce, Freeland, and the Keystone Job Corps Center, Drums.



Betty Anne loved her grandchildren, bingo, casinos and going on beach and Disney vacations.



Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Robert "Bob" Kiddish; son, Robert Jr. and his wife, Shannon, Freeland; daughters, Lisa and her husband, Dennis, St. Augustine; and Kristen and her husband, Bill, Hazle Twp.; brothers, John Jr., Freeland; and James and his wife, Charlene, Freeland; sisters, Jean Marie Michalesko, Weatherly; and Joanne Brown and her husband, Donald, White Haven; grandchildren, Natalie, Laila, Dustin, Emily, Braden, Jackilynn, Ryan, William and Beezer; and many nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland. The Rev. Cyril Edwards will celebrate Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.



Burial will follow in St. Ann's Cemetery, Freeland.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , P.O. Box 2306, Hazleton, PA 18201.

