Betty (Tyson) Boyle

Add a Memory Share This Page Email Betty (Tyson) Boyle, 93, of Weatherly, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away Tuesday at Heritage Hill Senior Community, surrounded by much love.



The widow of William Francis Boyle, Betty and he lived a wonderful, adventurous life. Raising their children in Taiwan, she is survived by her boys, Brian T. Boyle and his wife, Becky, Pocono Pines; Michael T. Boyle and his wife, Monita, Vancouver, B.C.; James A. Boyle and his wife, Sherry, Taipei, Taiwan; and Peter T. Boyle, Hong Kong; and five grandchildren.



Born Nov. 8, 1925, in Weatherly, she was the daughter of the late Harry E. and Elva (Masonheimer) Tyson. She was also predeceased by her brother, Alfred.



A Weatherly High School graduate, Betty's family have been members of Salem United Church of Christ for generations. Her grandfather, the Rev. Masonheimer, was a longtime tenured pastor.



Betty enjoyed learning about new cultures, became an avid mahjong player and talented Chinese brush painter.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly. Friends may call from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The Rev. Sharon Frye will officiate.



Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.



Memorial donations in her name may be made to Salem UCC, 328 First St., Weatherly, PA 18255.



Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Betty can be shared at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries