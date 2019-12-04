|
Betty Catherine Bohlander, 86, of Eagle River, Alaska, and formerly of Sybertsville, passed away Nov. 27 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, following a short illness.
Born in Hazleton on Sept. 11, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Florence (Beck) Wenner and spent the past five years in Eagle River, Alaska, after moving from Sybertsville.
Betty was a baker for Gould's IGA and was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, Conyngham.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and loved her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Charles P. Bohlander, on Jan. 17, 1997; a son, Kenneth Bohlander; a son-in-law, Charles Houck; four brothers and six sisters.
Surviving are a daughter, Charlene Houck, Eagle River, Alaska; two grandchildren Jason Houck and wife, Jennifer, Wasilla, Alaska; and Danielle Brazil and husband Chuck, Eagle River, Alaska; four great-grandchildren, Bailey, Cameron, Madison and Olivia; a brother, Ernie Wenner, Nescopeck; a sister, Shirley Kessel, Hazleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at 1:30 p.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will take place privately in St. Johns Lutheran and UCC Cemetery, St. Johns.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 4, 2019