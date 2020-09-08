Home

POWERED BY

Betty (Gabriel) Haley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Gabriel) Haley Obituary

Betty (Gabriel) Haley, 96, of Hazleton passed away Thursday at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Josephine (Caruso) Gabriel.

Betty was a part-owner in the family business, Gabriel's Restaurant, for many years.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her brothers and sisters, Mary, Bertha, Larry, Vince, Anthony and Joseph; her husband, Joseph Haley; and her son, Larry Haley.

Betty is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Hazleton.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -