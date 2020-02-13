|
|
Betty J. Hauze, 99, formerly of Sybertsville passed away Wednesday morning at Smith Health Care Center, Wright Twp., where she had resided for the past 10 years.
Born in Berwick on Dec. 19, 1920, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Umstead) Watts. Prior to residing at Smith, she had spent 56 years in Sybertsville after moving from Berwick.
Betty worked as a machine operator at Berwick Shirt Factory and Sadock's Shirt Factory, Sybertsville. She also worked as a salesperson at The Boston Store, Boscov's and Stewart's Drive-In.
She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Conyngham.
She was a volunteer with the Sugarloaf Twp. Fire Company and was an avid fan of Berwick High School and Penn State sports.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, John A. Hauze, on Jan. 23, 2002; four brothers, Clarence, Raymond, Roland and Robert Watts; and four sisters, Lois Ginter, Beatrice Samsel, Yvonne Herring and Fern Brown.
Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Shultz and her husband, Thomas, Drums; two grandchildren, William Shultz and Bryanna Shultz and her companion, Blaine Fischer; two great-granddaughters, Sakura and Selene Fischer; and many nieces and nephews in the Berwick and Sugarloaf Twp. areas.
Her funeral will be held Monday at 11 a.m. with a memorial service from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Interment will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial donations may be made to Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020