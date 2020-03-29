Home

Damiano Funeral Home
24 E Blaine St
Mc Adoo, PA 18237
(570) 929-2820

Betty Jane Wagner

Betty Jane Wagner Obituary
Betty Jane Wagner, 79, of McAdoo passed away Friday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Lofty, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Julia (Majetsky) Ervin.

She was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, McAdoo.

Prior to retiring, Betty Jane was a seamstress in the area garment industry.

Preceding her in death, was her husband, Lance P. Wagner; and brother, Allen Ervin.

Surviving are her son, Darryl Wagner and wife, Joanne, Dover; daughter, Brenda Hinkle, McAdoo; grandchildren, Brittany Hinkle and Justin Wagner; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Hunter and Noah Bodnar; sisters, Mary Ann Witner, Perkasie; and Judy Kolbush of Raleigh, N.C.; brother Mark Ervin and wife, Debbie, Pennsburg; and nieces and nephews also survive.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Mary's U.C. Cemetery, McAdoo, by the Rev. D. George Worschak.

Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 29, 2020
