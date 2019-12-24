|
Betty June Hamm Manwell, 88, a current resident of Heritage Hills Senior Community assisted living center, Weatherly, died of natural causes Wednesday, and was of the Unitarian faith.
She was born June 3, 1931, in Hazleton State Hospital, Hazleton, on a beautiful day in Luzerne County.
She was predeceased by her parents, John Werley Hamm and Ruth Lucetta Leininger Hamm; her brothers, Allen and David Hamm; her sister, Doris Hamm; and her former husband, Robert Manwell.
She is survived by her sister, Carol R. Lesser; her nieces, Jeanne C. Rugh (husband David), Laura J. Smith (husband Keith), and sister-in-law, Barbara Hamm; nieces, Susan Hamm and Sarah Hamm, and her nephew, Donald Hamm; great-niece, Kayla M. Rugh; and great-nephews, Coleman and William Smith.
Betty grew up on her family owned poultry farm just west of Weatherly, graduating from the Schwab School in 1949. She then attended Indiana State Teachers College for two years. She graduated from the Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in 1954; from Ohio State University with a bachelor of science degree in nursing in March 1961; and from New York University in January 1964 with a master of arts degree in community mental health and education.
She was a registered nurse licensed to practice in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Iowa and California.
She worked as a staff nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Hazleton; Philadelphia State Hospital in Philadelphia; Holzer Hospital in Gallipolis, Ohio; and Camden Community Hospital in Camden, N.J.
She taught nursing at St. Mary's School of Nursing, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and was the director of nursing at Psychopathic Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa.
Additionally, she was a professor of nursing at California University Hospital, San Francisco, Calif., and was a private consultant and a researcher in the areas of mental health, emergency medicine and health planning, as well as a grant writer for training funds and other services.
In her later years, she worked for Santa Clara County, Calif., as a health consultant with the services for the aging populations, and started a self-help group for families needing help caring for elderly family members in their homes.
In addition to Mrs. Manwell's professional work in the health field, she also became an accomplished artist and teacher in the fields of porcelain, stoneware, clay and miniatures. She was involved in teaching doll making, and eventually did many oil paintings and water colors of many types of scenes.
She was also an expert on her family genealogical history, having researched the Hamm line back to the Revolutionary War period, thus qualifying her as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Upon retirement in 2000, Mrs. Manwell returned to Pennsylvania to be closer to her family, after living on the west coast in San Jose, Calif., for more than 35 years, braving its many earthquakes. Once back east, she built her dream home in the retirement community of Golden Oaks Village, White Haven. She was also an active member on the retirement community board of directors for several years.
