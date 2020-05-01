Home

Betty L. Hetherington


1934 - 2020
Betty L. Hetherington Obituary
Betty L. Hetherington, 85, of Ringtown, and a resident of The Laurels Senior Living Community, Hazleton, passed away from natural causes Tuesday at The Laurels.

Born Aug. 25, 1934, in Lightstreet, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Josephine Selock Keller.

Betty was a homemaker and also worked alongside her husband, Jack, on the family farm in Ringtown.

She was a devoted member of Aurand United Methodist Church, Ringtown, and was a member of the former Ladies Polyanna Class.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Hetherington, in 2015; one sister, Janet Shafransky, in 2018; and one grandson, Nick Careyva, in 1996.

Surviving are five daughters, Jacquelyn Hemperly, with Keith, Lebanon; Karen Smarkanic, with Michael; Frackville; Betsy Careyva, with Patrick Loftus, Ringtown; Jill Careyva, with Edward, Ringtown; and Amy Davis, with Drew, Stroudsburg; one brother, Master Sgt. James Keller, Gambrills, Md.; one sister, Shirley Loucks, Broomall; nine grandchildren, Joseph, Kristy, Rochelle, Beth, Mark, Sarah, Jeffrey, Liam and Rylee; four great grandchildren, Alivia, Makenna, Claire and Emmalyn; and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held Tuesday in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Ringtown, officiated by Pastor Craig Zimmerman.

Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to either Aurand United Methodist Church, 217 W. Main St., Ringtown, PA 17967, or the Ringtown Area Library, 132 W. Main St., Ringtown, PA 17967.

Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., Shenandoah, are entrusted with the arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 1, 2020
