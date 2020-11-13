Home

Betty L. Moyer

Betty L. Moyer Obituary

Betty Lorraine Moyer, 91, of Hazle Twp. passed away Thursday.

A member of the Methodist Faith, she was previously employed as a registered nurse in the health care field.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Alfred R. Moyer, in 2000; a son, Terry Lorah, in 2003; and brothers and sisters.

Surviving are children, Alberta Pukavage and her husband, Robert; Rich Moyer and his wife, Phyllis; Lori Haberle and her husband, Herbert; and Bettiann Sency; 49 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services, under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home, Hazleton, will be held at the convenience of the family.


