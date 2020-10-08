Home

Betty Lonzetta

Betty Lonzetta Obituary

Betty Lonzetta 89 of Freeland passed away Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born Feb. 23, 1931, to the late Michael "Kelly" and Leonarda (Dubish) Kislan.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church and a 1948 graduate of Foster Twp. High School.

Betty was a pocket setter in the local garment industry.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Ferdinand "Fred," in 2016; daughter, Leonette Schlauch; brothers, William, Albert, Thomas and Richard Kislan; and sisters, Gen Maranki; and Regina Gavana.

Surviving are daughters, Linda Pugliese and her husband, Ben, Beaver Meadows; and Lisa and her husband, District Judge Joseph Homanko Sr., Beaver Meadows; brother, Robert Kislan, Freeland; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren also survive.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish at St. Ann's Church, 898 Centre St., Freeland.

Friends may call at the church Monday from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Burial will follow in St. Casimer's Cemetery, Freeland.

McNulty Funeral Home, 494 East Butler Dr., Freeland, is in charge of arrangements.


