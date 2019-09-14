|
Betty M. Holdsworth, 99, of Hazle Twp., passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Lovilia, Idaho, on Nov. 9, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Stoffa) Hlad.
She was raised and educated in Albia, Iowa. In her younger years, Betty worked as a nurse's aide, and most recently, was employed at Dillon's Floral in Bloomsburg.
She married her first husband, Earl Railsback, and they resided in Iowa and Oregon. After Earl's death, Betty moved to Pennsylvania and was married to her second husband, Ed Holdsworth, in 1960. They lived in Nescopeck for many years.
Betty was a member of the Berwick Seventh-Day Adventist Church since before 1960. She was active in the church as an organist and the church clerk for many years. She enjoyed needlepoint and flower gardening. She loved birds, especially cardinals, and had several pet parakeets over the years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Earl; second husband, Ed, in 2007; a brother, Harold Hlad; and sister, Martha Robinson.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her church family.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Heller Funeral Home LLC, 633 E. Third St., Nescopeck, with Elders Jerry Sandel and Carl Rittenhouse co-officiating. Interment will follow in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Berwick Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1106 Orange St., Berwick, PA 18603.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 14, 2019