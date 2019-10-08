Home

Betty S. Gross

Betty S. Gross Obituary
Betty S. Gross, 92, of Drums passed away Sept. 23 in her home.

She was the loving wife of the late Eugene Gross.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Peter Hawk and the late Kathryn (Aulenbach) Hawk.

Betty was a member of Blakeslee United Methodist Church.

She was a waitress at several different places throughout Northeast Pennsylvania for most of her life. She was a well-respected and well-known waitress. Besides being a hard worker, she was also a very kind and helpful person. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.

She is survived by a sister, Shirley Valenze, Tobyhanna; and two nephews, Matthew and Scott Valenze.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Billy Hawk, and a sister, Ruth Wildrick.

A visitation will be held Oct. 19 from 1 to 2 p.m. from Blakeslee United Methodist Church. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Joseph Healey officiating.

Burial of the ashes will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blakeslee United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 142, Blakeslee, PA 18610.

Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements, www.kresgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 8, 2019
