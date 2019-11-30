|
|
Betty Yost Zehner, 94, of Black Creek Twp. passed from this life to be with her Lord on Thursday at Berwick Retirement Village.
Born June 2, 1925, in Sugarloaf Twp., she was the daughter of Percy and May Yost. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jeanne Dornan of Upper Darby.
A graduate of Lehighton High School, she earned a registered nurse degree from Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia. Her nursing career included positions at Berwick Hospital, Mansfield State College and nursing supervisor at Berwick Retirement Village.
A faithful member of Berwick Bible Church, she shared her love for the Lord by opening her home to missionaries, and all members of her church family.
A loving mother and grandmother, she was the devoted wife of Clyde A Zehner Jr. for 72 years.
She is survived by her husband, Clyde; daughter, Carol Zehner Sostok; granddaughters, Anne and Megan Sostok; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at Berwick Bible Church and will be officiated by Pastor Brad Iverson on Monday. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Black Creek Methodist Church Cemetery, Sugarloaf Twp.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Berwick Bible Church, 1426 Spring Garden Ave., Berwick, PA 18603.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangments.
Online condoldences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 30, 2019