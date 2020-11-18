Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231

Beverly C. Gutosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly C. Gutosky Obituary

Beverly C. Gutosky, wife, mother, grandmother and sister, of Dellen Lane, Weatherly, passed away Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown, at 66.

Born Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1954, in Crossett, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Floyd H. and Beulah (Bates) Alexander.

She was also predeceased by her son, Josh D. Gutosky, on Dec. 8, 2013

Surviving are her husband, Steven G. Gutosky; daughter, Leslie Sincavage and her husband, Les, of Weatherly; brother, Floyd Alexander and his wife, Cathy; and grandchildren, Lillianna, Madison and Kaylee.

A graduate of Springdale High School, Springdale, Ark., Beverly received her business degree from Fayetteville Business College. A talented quilter and member of the Cranberry Quilt Guild, Beverly made many intricate quilts that hang throughout her home and are cherished by many.

Private arrangements entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -