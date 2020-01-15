|
Beverly J. Heckrote, 76, of Cross Street, Hazle Twp., died Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
Born in Harwood on April 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late William and Arlene Reinmiller Houser and spent her entire life in the local area.
Beverly graduated from Hazle Twp. High School and worked for several years at various local garment factories.
She enjoyed working on crossword puzzles and truly loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, William L. Heckrote Sr.
Surviving are her son, William L. Heckrote Jr. and his wife, Elaine, South Williamsport; daughter, Lori J. Vargas and her husband, Mickey, Hazleton; grandchildren, Kayla Baucum, Jared Baucum, Aubrey Summers, Kate Heckrote, Kyle Vargas and Kendra Vargas; and great-grandsons, Leo William and Jacob and Delirious. Also surviving are sisters, Barbara Billman, Hazleton; Jane Heckrote and her husband, Jim, Sugarloaf Twp.; and Mary Elaine Stefanick, Hazleton; and brother, William Houser and his wife, Kathy, Mountain Grove.
All services are private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations to Step by Step Compass, 744 Kidder St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, are welcomed by the family.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 15, 2020