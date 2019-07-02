|
Beverly J. McKeown, 80, of East Clay Avenue, West Hazleton, died Saturday morning in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
She was born in Lattimer, the daughter of the late Allen and Dorothy Geraldine (Baker) Wagner.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was a sister, Jayne A. Cohan.
Surviving are her husband, Edward McKeown; two sons, Allen Fisher, Pittsburgh; and Thomas Fisher, West Hazleton; eight grandchildren, Troy, Allen, Adrianna, Milez, Amanda, Randi, Michael and Nicole; one sister, Bonnie Kadelak and husband, Joseph (Babe), Sugarloaf Twp.; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for family members only will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday from Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
A private viewing for family members will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 2, 2019