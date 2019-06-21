|
Beverly (Boerner) Parise, 76, of Sugarloaf Twp. passed away peacefully Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest.
Born in Dundalk, Md., she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Blanch (Herron) Boerner.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brothers, Ernest, Edward and Robert Boerner.
Surviving are her husband of 58 years, William Parise Sr.; daughter, Tammy Lynn Parise; son, William Parise Jr., and son, Samuel Parise and his wife, Rose; brother, William Boerner; sisters, Sandra Ecker and Dolores Milazzo and her husband, Ronald. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Butler Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home, Inc. 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 21, 2019