Bonita "Bonnie" Lillian Hinton, 78, of Hazle Twp. passed away Saturday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest following a brief illness.
Born March 22, 1941, she was the adopted daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (Nieman) Novonty and spent the past 50-plus years in Hazle Twp.
Bonnie was retired and previously worked as a registered nurse for Weatherwood Nursing Home in Weatherly.
She had a strong, unwavering faith, was a member of Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, Drums, and very active in serving the church as a Sunday school teacher, choir member and as an Eucharistic minister.
She enjoyed winning at bingo, bus trips to the casino, painting art as well as spending time with her family. She loved animals and had many dogs and cats over the years.
She leaves behind her beloved cats, Charlie, Marvin and Evie.
She enjoyed music and dancing. Bonnie also had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her brother, Anthony Novonty Jr.
Surviving are her brother, John Nieman, married to Linda Nieman, Cedar Park, Texas; and former husband, George Hinton Jr., Drums. Also surviving are her son, George Hinton, who is married to Julie (Weaver) Hinton, Mount Joy; daughter, Ann Hinton, Hazle Twp.; and two very spunky grandchildren, Giada Hinton and Harrison Hinton, also of Mount Joy. Also surviving are her nephew, Jay (John) Niemen, married to wife Ronnie Nieman, Leander, Texas; niece, Jennifer Niemen, Round Rock, Texas; and cousin, Steven Gedra, married to wife Donna, Paterson, N.J.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at Good Shepherd R.C. Church at 9 a.m.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Friends may call at Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Good Shepherd R.C. Church, 87 S. Hunter Highway, Drums, PA 18222.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 18, 2020