Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949

Bonnie Corradini Strudas


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Corradini Strudas Obituary

Bonnie Corradini Strudas, 70, of Melrose, Mass., died peacefully Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

Bonnie was a cherished daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and incredible oncology nurse for 43 years at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Born Oct. 31, 1949, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Dorothy Pora Corradini.

She was the beloved wife of George Strudas, Melrose; loving stepmother of Gail Wasylyshyn and her husband, Adam, Westford; Carleen Rivers and her husband, Bruce, Wenham; and Tara Loomis and her husband, Michael, Groton, Mass.

Bonnie is also survived by nine loving grandchildren, Jason, Ryan, Haley, Hannah, Matthew, Madison, Ethan, Georgia and Andrew. Bonnie also leaves her brother, Duane and his wife, Joanie, Drums; her nephew, David; and niece, Sondra.

She was predeceased by her brother, David.

Bonnie leaves behind many extended loving family members and lifelong friends as well.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a funeral Mass will be held privately at Church of the Incarnation, Melrose, Mass.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bonnie's memory to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -