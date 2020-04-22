Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312

Brenda M. Poling


1951 - 2020
Brenda M. Poling Obituary
Brenda M. Poling, 68, of Fern Glen passed away Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Bethesda, Md., on July 16, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Warren Tufts and Joyce (Morgan) Grusastkie and spent the past 20 years in Fern Glen after moving from California.

Brenda was a security officer for a college in California.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Michael Poling; a son, David Scintilla; and a brother, Jerry Jones.

Surviving are two children, Anthony Scintilla and Christine Ashman and her husband, Jason; brothers and sisters, Theresa Roscioli, Herman Dodson Jr., Angie Weikel, Neil Tufts and Arlene Achner; her companion, Harold Kohls; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 22, 2020
