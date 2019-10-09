|
|
Brigida A. Zola, 90, passed away Monday in her home.
Born in Calabria, Italy, Brigida came to America in 1929 and resided in Bronx, N.Y., until May 7, 1949, when she married Daniel R. Zola and moved to Hazleton.
Brigida was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.
Brigida lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking for her children, dancing, gardening, working out of the YMCA, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and visiting nursing homes to cheer up the residents. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and the Italian/American Association of Luzerne County.
Brigida was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; parents, Vincent and Ana Ficara; sister, Katherine Basile; and brother, Vincent Ficara.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Skawinski, Fishkill, N.Y.; Anna Skawinski, Drums; Joe Zola, Hazleton; Vinny Zola, Hazleton; Danny Zola, Sugarloaf Twp.; John Zola, Sugarloaf Twp.; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian Rao, Connie Leonardi, Nina Owens and Diana Flood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Those attending should go directly to the church Monday morning.
Family and friends may call at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at the Zola's barn, 135 Rock Glen Road, Sugarloaf Twp.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 9, 2019