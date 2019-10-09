Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Brigida A. Zola

Add a Memory
Brigida A. Zola Obituary
Brigida A. Zola, 90, passed away Monday in her home.

Born in Calabria, Italy, Brigida came to America in 1929 and resided in Bronx, N.Y., until May 7, 1949, when she married Daniel R. Zola and moved to Hazleton.

Brigida was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton.

Brigida lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed cooking for her children, dancing, gardening, working out of the YMCA, volunteering for Meals on Wheels and visiting nursing homes to cheer up the residents. She was a member of the Red Hats Society and the Italian/American Association of Luzerne County.

Brigida was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; parents, Vincent and Ana Ficara; sister, Katherine Basile; and brother, Vincent Ficara.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis Skawinski, Fishkill, N.Y.; Anna Skawinski, Drums; Joe Zola, Hazleton; Vinny Zola, Hazleton; Danny Zola, Sugarloaf Twp.; John Zola, Sugarloaf Twp.; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marian Rao, Connie Leonardi, Nina Owens and Diana Flood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Those attending should go directly to the church Monday morning.

Family and friends may call at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., followed by a celebration of her life at the Zola's barn, 135 Rock Glen Road, Sugarloaf Twp.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brigida's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now