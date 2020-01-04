|
C. Lamar Snyder, 85, of South Church Street, Hazleton, died Thursday morning at his home while surrounded by his family.
Born in Lineboro, Md., on Sept. 14, 1934, he was a son of the late George W. and Martha C. Currens Snyder.
Lamar was a 1952 graduate of West Hazleton High School and a member of the St. Johns United Church of Christ Church of St. Johns.
For many years, Lamar was a dairy farmer and enjoyed working hard tending to his animals and land. Most recently, until his retirement, he was employed by Butler Twp. as a member of the road maintenance crew.
He was a member of the Briar Mountain Pistol Club and the former Button-Buck Club.
He enjoyed being outside shooting, hunting, fishing and spending time on the farm. For years he has enjoyed going to the casinos; early on to Atlantic City and most recently his weekly trips with his family to the Mohegan Sun Casino.
He was preceded in death only by his parents.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, the former Catherine Ecker; son, Calvin Snyder and his wife, Carrie Lynn, Drums; daughter, Carolyn Houseknecht and her husband, Dave, Nescopeck; son, Charles Snyder and his wife, Randi, Middletown; daughter, Cindy Snyder and her son, Mark, Hazleton; son, Carl Snyder and his wife, Molly, Drums; daughter, Cheryl Winder and her husband, Victor, St. Johns; 13 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his brother, George Snyder and his wife, Linda, Drums; sister, Florence Crawford, Drums; and several nieces and nephews.
All services are private.
Memorial donations to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, are welcomed by the family.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel, Drums.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 4, 2020