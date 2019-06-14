|
Caleb Navier Zenon-Uca, 6, of Zion Grove passed away June 7 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton following a traffic accident at his school bus stop.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 18, 2012, he was the son of Chad Uca and Ariel Zenon, Zion Grove.
Caleb was a first grade student at Valley Elementary School.
He enjoyed dancing, arts and crafts, and making people laugh.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his siblings, Alex, Noel, Azaleia, Liam and Mila, all at home.
His funeral will be held Monday from Harman Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Sugarloaf.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 3 to 6 p.m. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 14, 2019
