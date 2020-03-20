|
Infant Cali Elizabeth LaRae Granger passed away March 13 in the maternity ward of the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She is survived by parents, Jasmine LaRae Sipler and Daviante Jemuel Granger, Sugarloaf Twp.; maternal grandparents, Katrina Nelmes and Dave Keck, Berwick; paternal grandparents, Scott and Jennifer Witner, Sugarloaf Twp.; maternal great-grandparents, Tina Nelmes, Freeland; and David Sr. and Karlene Nelmes, Drums; paternal great-grandparents, Robin Stasko, Hazleton; Steve Granger, East Greenville; and Earl and Debbie Heintzelman, Sugarloaf Twp. Aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
