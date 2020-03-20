Home

Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8521

Cali Elizabeth LaRae Granger

Cali Elizabeth LaRae Granger Obituary
Infant Cali Elizabeth LaRae Granger passed away March 13 in the maternity ward of the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She is survived by parents, Jasmine LaRae Sipler and Daviante Jemuel Granger, Sugarloaf Twp.; maternal grandparents, Katrina Nelmes and Dave Keck, Berwick; paternal grandparents, Scott and Jennifer Witner, Sugarloaf Twp.; maternal great-grandparents, Tina Nelmes, Freeland; and David Sr. and Karlene Nelmes, Drums; paternal great-grandparents, Robin Stasko, Hazleton; Steve Granger, East Greenville; and Earl and Debbie Heintzelman, Sugarloaf Twp. Aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through its Hazle Chapel.

Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 20, 2020
