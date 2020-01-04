|
Cameron M. Tripp, 26, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday at UPMC Susquehanna.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Kimberly Mindick Tripp.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Brandon Lee Tripp, in 2005; and maternal grandmother, Monica Mindick, in 2019.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his brother, David Tripp Jr.
Funeral arrangements, under the direction of Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 4, 2020