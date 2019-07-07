|
Carl F. Gernhart, the only son of Carl and Mae Filbert of Hazleton, died Nov. 23, 2018, at the age of 89.
Carl is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (Mark) Tarleton; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Debra) Gernhart; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Sarah Gernhart. Carl's wife, Helen, preceded him in death in 1982.
A celebration of life gathering will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or the Luzerne County SPCA.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 7, 2019