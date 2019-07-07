Home

Carl F. Gernhart

Carl F. Gernhart Obituary
Carl F. Gernhart, the only son of Carl and Mae Filbert of Hazleton, died Nov. 23, 2018, at the age of 89.

Carl is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia (Mark) Tarleton; son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey (Debra) Gernhart; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Sarah Gernhart. Carl's wife, Helen, preceded him in death in 1982.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday from Lehman Family Funeral Service, 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Suite 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or the Luzerne County SPCA.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 7, 2019
