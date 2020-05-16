|
|
Carlos Pimentel, 41, of Hazleton passed away peacefully early Friday morning, surrounded by his loving family at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is the son of Carlos Rafael Pimentel and Maritza Martinez Pimentel.
Private services will be held Monday at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, 532 North Vine St., Hazleton, followed by burial in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
For more information or to leave a sympathy message, please visit our website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 16, 2020