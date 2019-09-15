Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph W Epler Funeral Home
210 King St
Northumberland, PA 17857
(570) 473-3098

Carmela Pauline

Add a Memory
Carmela Pauline Obituary
Carmela Pauline, 89, formerly of Hazleton and a longtime resident of Northumberland, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Milone Chirico.

She was a 1948 graduate of Hazleton High School and was in the orchestra led by the Rev. Joseph Ferrara. She is known for her culinary skills and scrumptious Italian dishes and desserts, especially during the Christmas and Easter holidays. She was a former member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton, and St. Thomas More Church, Northumberland, and then a member of St. Monica Church, Sunbury. Carmela was a devoted wife, exceptional mother and doting grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and granddog, Winston.

She was a bookkeeper for Landau's Furniture Store and later worked in retail at J.C. Penney.

She was the wife of the late Peter Pauline for 57 years.

She is survived by son, Peter and his wife, Tomoko, Orange, Calif.; daughters, Rosemary and her husband, Mark Zettler, Annandale, Va.; and Lucy Oruch and her husband, Edward, Blue Bell; grandsons, Brandon, Matthew, Jared and Daniel; and granddaughter, Gina.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her brothers, Nicholas and Michael and her infant sister, Vincenza; and her nephew, Michael Jr.

She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held Tuesday in St. Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, with the viewing at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m.

Interment will be private in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801 or to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144, https://cammonline.org.

Arrangements are by Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now