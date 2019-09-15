|
|
Carmela Pauline, 89, formerly of Hazleton and a longtime resident of Northumberland, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, Washington, D.C.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Milone Chirico.
She was a 1948 graduate of Hazleton High School and was in the orchestra led by the Rev. Joseph Ferrara. She is known for her culinary skills and scrumptious Italian dishes and desserts, especially during the Christmas and Easter holidays. She was a former member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton, and St. Thomas More Church, Northumberland, and then a member of St. Monica Church, Sunbury. Carmela was a devoted wife, exceptional mother and doting grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all. She enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and granddog, Winston.
She was a bookkeeper for Landau's Furniture Store and later worked in retail at J.C. Penney.
She was the wife of the late Peter Pauline for 57 years.
She is survived by son, Peter and his wife, Tomoko, Orange, Calif.; daughters, Rosemary and her husband, Mark Zettler, Annandale, Va.; and Lucy Oruch and her husband, Edward, Blue Bell; grandsons, Brandon, Matthew, Jared and Daniel; and granddaughter, Gina.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents and husband, were her brothers, Nicholas and Michael and her infant sister, Vincenza; and her nephew, Michael Jr.
She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday in St. Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, with the viewing at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11 a.m.
Interment will be private in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Monica Church, 109 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801 or to the Central Association of the Miraculous Medal, 475 E. Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144, https://cammonline.org.
Arrangements are by Joseph W. Epler Funeral Home, 210 King St., Northumberland.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 15, 2019