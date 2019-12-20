|
Carmella Aiello, 92, of Hazleton passed away peacefully late Tuesday evening at St. Luke Manor, Hazleton.
Born and raised in Tresckow, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (DeBias) Sist. After marriage, she relocated to Hazleton.
Caremella was a graduate of Hazleton High School.
Prior to retirement in 1975, she was employed as a sewing machine operator for Anita Fashions.
Carmella was a devoted Catholic and a member of Most Precious Blood Church.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her beloved husband, Martin, in 2017; a brother, Anthony Sist; and her daughter-in-law, Theresa Aiello.
Carmella is survived by her loving and devoted sons, Robert Aiello, Hazle Twp.; Michael Aiello and wife, Mary Anne, Hazle Twp.; cherished grandchildren, Kristin Stahley, Diana Aiello and Jason Aiello; two treasured great-grandsons, Ryan and Tyler Stahley; and a sister, Jean Jones, Tomhicken.
All services will be private. Burial will be in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
To send a sympathy message or for more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahan funeralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 20, 2019