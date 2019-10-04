Home

Carmella R. Parrell

Carmella R. Parrell Obituary
Carmella "Carmie" R. Parrell, 92, formerly of Drums, passed away Wednesday at home.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (DeFina) DeNoia and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.

She was a 1943 graduate of Hazleton High School. She worked at Scamper Sportswear.

Carmella was a devout Catholic, enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking and was an avid reader. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Anthony "Nino" J. Parrell, in 1988; son, Robert Parrell, in 2018; son-in-law, Rodney Groce, in 2015; brother, Michael DeNoia; and sisters, Pauline Dowd, Angela Spanial and Jane DeNoia.

Surviving are her son, Anthony, Drums; daughter, Jill Groce, with whom she resided; grandchildren, Derek and his wife, Holly, Garrett and Jared Groce; and several nieces and nephews.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 4, 2019
