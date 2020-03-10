|
Carmen J. Porpiglia, 88, of Plains Twp. and formerly of Hazleton, passed away Friday afternoon at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Dominic and Mary Porpiglia.
Carmen was a Korean War veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church, Hazleton.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as an auto body mechanic at Butcher Buick and Porpiglia Autobody Shop, Hazleton.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Santa (Notaro) Porpiglia; daughter, Donna Porpiglia; brothers, Joseph, Jerry, Paul, Michael, Dominic, Gene and Anthony Porpiglia; and sisters, Mary Schieldman and Angie Oschady.
Surviving are his daughters, Nancy Ryman and husband, John, South Carolina; and Carmine Abraham and husband, Dave, Plains Twp.; grandchildren, Allison and Megan Kelly and Jessica Abraham; great-grandchildren, Avery and Everly; sister, Anna Charney, South Carolina; and nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday. The Rev. Brian Clarke will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary R.C. Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
A calling hour will be held Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. in the church.
Damiano Funeral Home Inc., McAdoo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be entered, and information is available, at www.damianofhinc.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 10, 2020