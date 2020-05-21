|
Carol A. (Sunder) Spaide of Dedham, Mass., passed away peacefully after a prolonged fight with multiple rare disorders at her home in Dedham, Mass., on Friday.
Carol moved to Massachusetts two years prior to be close to family. Carol was the loving wife of the late William F. Spaide and cared for her devoted English Setter, Paidi.
She was the mother of William F. Spaide Jr. and his wife, Leanne; Carolyn Spaide; Stephanie Spaide; and Elizabeth J. Spaide and husband, Michael; and cherished grandmother to Emily S. Spaide and Lauren Cattrone.
Carol loved to travel to places, including Ireland, Spain, Eastern Europe, Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard. Throughout the years, Carol joined several organizations, including PTA, Civic Club of Suburban Harrisburg (president 1983 to 1984) and was a Girl Scout leader.
Carol was a licensed practical nurse working in the East Penn School District. Carol was elected as inspector of elections (2013 to 2017) for Lower Macungie Twp.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be private.
You may drop a card to the funeral home for the family or leave an online message of condolence at www.lawlerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 2015, Danvers, MA 01923-1389, or , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 21, 2020