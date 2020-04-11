|
|
Carol F. Andersen, 78, of Weatherly passed away Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born Saturday, June 7, 1941, in Pottsville, she was the daughter of the late Harry N. and Dorothy (Milbourn) French.
She was also predeceased by her first husband, Walter C. Schaeffer; second husband, Dr. George Walter Andersen, on Oct. 8, 2018; and brother, Robert Norman French.
She is survived by nieces, Karen Rayno, Beth Dolinsky and Laurie Fewins. Five great-nieces and great-nephews survive her.
A 1959 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Carol worked for Emcee Electronics Co. as an assembler.
She was a member of Salem United Church of Christ, Weatherly.
Carol was an avid reader, enjoyed baking, spending time in her pool and the company of her rescue Golden Retriever, Gala.
Private graveside services where entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Weatherly.
