Carol Jane Smith passed away peacefully with family at her side on Saturday after a short illness and complications from Lewy Body dementia. She was 83 years old.
Carol was a daughter of the late Mable and Charles Crawford. She was born in Freeland on June 8, 1936, and lived there until she was nine, at which time the family moved to Drums, where she lived until she was married to Merlin L. Smith on October 15, 1955. He preceded her in death in 1997.
Carol and Merlin ran a dairy farm in Nescopeck Twp. until 1978. She also worked at Geisinger as an office assistant for many years, retiring in 2006.
For enjoyment, she loved gardening, and playing the piano and organ. For 40 years, she was the organist for two churches until she retired at age 82. She played for many weddings, including for several of her grandchildren. She also sang at many weddings. No matter now busy Carol was, she loved her family most and always made time for them.
She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1953, on her 17th birthday.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Merlin C. "Butch" Smith, Nescopeck; Melanie Corch, Nescopeck; Jeffrey Smith and his wife, Debbie, Nescopeck; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She also leaves behind a sister, Nancy Smith, Wapwallopen; brothers, Donald Crawford and wife, Beatrice, Millville; Charles Crawford and wife, Carol, Drums; Richard Crawford and wife, Carol, Drums; and many nieces and nephews. A brother, Robert Crawford, preceded her in death.
Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, a private service will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Contributions are suggested to Mount Zion United Church of Christ, C/O 832 Third St., Nescopeck, PA 18635, where Carol was a member.
Heller Funeral Home LLC, Nescopeck, is assisting her family. Online messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 5, 2020