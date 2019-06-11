Services Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road Allentown , PA 18106 610-434-6304 Pastor Carol V. Lawfer

Obituary Pastor Carol V. Lawfer, 69, of Stony Run, passed away Sunday in her home surrounded by her loving family.



She was the wife of Norwood "Woody" H. Lawfer. They would have been married for 44 years this August.



Carol was born in Coaldale, a daughter of the late Donald R. and Ruth B. Vinson.



Pastor Carol served several United Methodist churches before retiring from Diamond United Methodist Church, Hazleton.



Survivors include her husband; sons, Brian S. (Susan) Lawfer, Barnesville; and Nathan A. (Erika) Lawfer, Lincoln University; daughter, Laura L. (Timothy) Orr, Norfolk, Va.; brothers, Richard (Karen) Vinson, Honeoye, N.Y.; David (Janet) Vinson, The Woodlands, Texas; and six grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Todd Lawfer, and her brother, William Vinson.



Services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in Stephens Funeral Home Inc., 274 N. Krocks Road, Allentown.



A calling hour will be held Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home.



Interment will be in New Bethel Zion Cemetery, Kutztown.



Contributions may be made to the John and Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, 1240 S. Cedar Crest Blvd., Allentown, PA 18103.



For more information, visit www.stephensfuneral.com.

