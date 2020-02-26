|
Carole Lowmaster, 72, previously of Hazleton, passed away Saturday in Muncie, Ind.
Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late George and Esther (Fairchild) Arner.
A member of the Christian faith, Carole, who was a graduate of Lehighton High School and Carbon County Vocational School, was a licensed practical nurse, working throughout the area in the health field.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters, Betty Arner (Joan Campion) and Christine Arner; grandson, David Gombert; and nephew, James Arner.
Surviving are sons, Raymond Gombert Jr. and his wife, Colleen; Richard Gombert Sr. and his wife, Shari; Michael Gombert and his wife, Heather; and daughter, Tracey Forish and her husband, Robert. Carole's brother, Robert Arner; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one nephew also survive.
Carole's funeral services will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
Burial in Lehighton Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association, c/o P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 26, 2020