Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boyle Funeral Home
100 S Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-2841
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home
100 S Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
8:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home
100 S Wyoming St
Hazleton, PA 18201
View Map

Carole Lowmaster

Add a Memory
Carole Lowmaster Obituary
Carole Lowmaster, 72, previously of Hazleton, passed away Saturday in Muncie, Ind.

Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late George and Esther (Fairchild) Arner.

A member of the Christian faith, Carole, who was a graduate of Lehighton High School and Carbon County Vocational School, was a licensed practical nurse, working throughout the area in the health field.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were sisters, Betty Arner (Joan Campion) and Christine Arner; grandson, David Gombert; and nephew, James Arner.

Surviving are sons, Raymond Gombert Jr. and his wife, Colleen; Richard Gombert Sr. and his wife, Shari; Michael Gombert and his wife, Heather; and daughter, Tracey Forish and her husband, Robert. Carole's brother, Robert Arner; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one nephew also survive.

Carole's funeral services will be held Friday at 8 p.m. at Boyle Funeral Home, 100 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton.

Burial in Lehighton Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association, c/o P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carole's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -