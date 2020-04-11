|
Caroline M. Ostroski, 92, formerly of Hazleton, passed away Tuesday at Crestview Center, Langhorne.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mildred (Matz) Bonomo.
Caroline worked at Bell Telephone Company and Saint Joseph's Hospital Coffee Shop. She was a longtime member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish (formerly Transfiguration), Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Henry W. Ostroski, in 2007; sisters, Josephine Bonomo, Theresa Bonomo, Rose Christopher, Lucille Lucadamo, Pauline Marino, Adeline Persico, Irene Paisley, Frances Stevens and Grace Tomaino; and brother, Paul Bonomo.
Surviving are her children, Kathleen M. Huttenstine and her husband, Bruce, Sugarloaf Twp.; Robert H. Ostroski and his wife, Therese, Charles Town, W. Va.; Elizabeth M. Jurewicz and her husband, Charles, Hazleton; Henry B. Ostroski, Ohio; and Lori A. Evans and her husband, John, with whom she resided, Yardley; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Nicholas Bonomo and his wife, Marie, Hazleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held privately in Most Precious Blood Cemetery, Hazleton.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later time.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 11, 2020