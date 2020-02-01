|
Catherine C. Lorah, 91, of Brandonville, passed away Friday.
Catherine was born in West Mahanoy Twp. on May 21, 1928, a daughter of the late Carrie (Morrell) and George Drumheller.
She was a homemaker and also worked in the local garment industry.
Catherine was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville. She enjoyed crocheting as well as traveling and camping with her friends and husband of 71 years, William Lorah Sr., Brandonville.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers and sisters.
In addition to her husband, William, she is survived by her son, William Lorah Jr. and his wife, Linda, Brandonville; daughter, Jean, wife of Thomas Sharkey, Hazle Twp.; and brother, Frank Drumheller and his wife, Betty, Benton. She is also survived by grandchildren, Audra Flaherty, Amanda Lorah, Aaron Lorah, Thomas Sharkey, Beth Ann Sannie, Michael Sharkey and Erik Sharkey. Eight great-grandchildren survive, as do nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home, 412 W. Main St., Ringtown, with burial at Brandonville Union Cemetery following the service.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are asked to be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Brandonville.
To leave an online condolence, or for more information and directions, visit www.ringtownfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 1, 2020