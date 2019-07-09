Home

POWERED BY

Services
Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Weatherly
211 First Street
Weatherly, PA 18255
(570) 427-4231

Catherine E. Fedorick

Add a Memory
Catherine E. Fedorick Obituary
Catherine E. Fedorick, 93, of Hazleton passed away Saturday at St. Luke's Manor, Hazleton.

She was born Thursday, Sept. 24, 1925, in Hazle Twp., the daughter of the late Lewis and Katie (Beishline) Henry.

She was also predeceased by her husband, Stanley P. Fedorick Sr.; sister, Nora Stewart; brother, Lewis "Buddy" Henry; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Fedorick; and son-in-law, Charles Maxwell.

Surviving are her sons, Stanley Fedorick Jr. and Alan S. Fedorick and his fiancée, Susan Beuhring; daughter, Nancy Maxwell; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.

Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

Interment will be in St. Nicholas R.C. Church Cemetery, Weatherly.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now