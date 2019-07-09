|
Catherine E. Fedorick, 93, of Hazleton passed away Saturday at St. Luke's Manor, Hazleton.
She was born Thursday, Sept. 24, 1925, in Hazle Twp., the daughter of the late Lewis and Katie (Beishline) Henry.
She was also predeceased by her husband, Stanley P. Fedorick Sr.; sister, Nora Stewart; brother, Lewis "Buddy" Henry; daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Fedorick; and son-in-law, Charles Maxwell.
Surviving are her sons, Stanley Fedorick Jr. and Alan S. Fedorick and his fiancée, Susan Beuhring; daughter, Nancy Maxwell; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly, 570-427-4231.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Interment will be in St. Nicholas R.C. Church Cemetery, Weatherly.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2019